Man accused of exposing himself, urinating, assaulting witness while intoxicated in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah, July 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 36-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly exposing himself and urinating in front of a crowd while intoxicated and then assaulting a witness in Provo Canyon.

Edward Porter, 36, of Salt Lake City, was arrested following the incident along the Provo River near Frazier Park, 3362 E. Provo Canyon Road, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“A witness told him to stop. … Instead of just stopping what he was doing, he finished then charged and assaulted the witness,” the sheriff’s office stated on social media.

Porter was arrested for investigation of assault, three counts of lewdness and public intoxication, according to the sheriff’s office.