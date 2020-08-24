Man allegedly fired AR-15 towards Draper officer

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly fired an AR-15 towards a Draper officer.

A probable cause statement for Richard Grant Lees, 49, from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County, said he is facing charges of:

Aggravated attempted murder, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a first-degree felony

Endangerment of a child or elder adult, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, a class A misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

On Sunday, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1474 E. Tumbleweed Way on a possible home invasion with weapons, the statement said.

Dispatch stated the complainant, later identified as a family member, was hiding under a vehicle in the garage. Dispatch told the arresting officer that the caller said Lees was also in the garage. The caller stated there were several gunshots prior to officers’ arrival.

“Upon my arrival I saw a white male, later identified as Richard Lees, outside the residence waving me past the residence to the next house,” the statement said. “I drove past Richard’s residence thinking he was pointing me in the direction of the shots being fired. After I passed the residence I did not see anyone or any signs of shots fired near the neighboring houses.”

The arresting officer then went back to Lees’ house.

“I then popped open K-9 Judge’s door and had him heel with me towards Richard’s residence,” the statement said. “As I approached the residence I saw Richard pointing a weapon, which appeared to be an AR-15, into his garage. I identified myself as a Draper police officer.”

The officer commanded Lees to drop the weapon twice.

“Richard then turned and pointed the muzzle of the weapon towards me and appeared to aim the weapon at me,” the statement said. “I again commanded Richard to drop the weapon as I pointed my duty weapon at Richard. I then saw a bright fire exit the muzzle of the weapon, also known as a muzzle blast from firing a round, at me.”

The officer took cover and recalled K-9 Judge, who had attempted to run towards Lees when the weapon was fired. The officer recalled the K-9 because a juvenile family member was approximately 5 feet from the suspect. The suspect and the juvenile then ran across the street to the neighbor’s home. Lees stayed in the front yard and the juvenile went into the residence.

“I continued to command Richard to drop the weapon, which he finally did near the roadway of the neighbor’s yard,” the statement said. “I commanded Richard to get on his belly, which he did. I then picked up Richard’s weapon and took out the magazine, which was loaded with .223 rounds. I also pulled the lever back and a round ejected from the port.”

Lees was then placed in handcuffs. The suspect’s speech was rapid as well and he seemed to be under the influence, the arresting officer said.

Officers from various agencies along the arresting officer and K-9 Judge cleared the residence; it was empty.

“While clearing the residence I did notice several bullet holes in Richard’s vehicle and several of the windows and rear window busted out,” the statement said.

A family member said Lees allegedly has a history of using methamphetamine and said “when Richard uses methamphetamine he becomes paranoid and sees things that are not there,” the statement said.

Lees was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail. This incident will be presented to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.