Man arrested for witness tampering, protective order violation in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have booked a man into jail after he allegedly violated a protective order, tampered with a witness and interfered with an arresting officer.

Patrik Swasey, 37, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of:

Violation of a protective order, felony arrest/charge, a third-degree felony

Tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct after request to stop, a class C misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

The call came to dispatch at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and police responded to the scene, the Bout Time Grill, at 2567 S. 5600 West.

The complainant told officers that Swasey “approached the victim at the bar and told her to drop the protective order that she has against him and the charges that the victim has against Patrik.”

Officers located Swasey on the north side of the bar and told him to put his hands behind his back, “and he told officers no. Patrik was given a lawful order to put his hands behind his back and he was under arrest, and he would not comply,” his arrest documents says.

“Patrik was forcibly put in handcuffs and continued to resist and would not comply with lawful order to get into my patrol vehicle and needed to be assisted into the patrol vehicle. Patrik was kicked out of the bar prior to contact with police and it was reported he was very intoxicated by the complainant and bar staff.”

Swasey was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system, and was ordered to be held without bail.

“Patrik attempted to tamper with the witness/victim today and told her to drop the charges against him and the protective order,” the probable cause statement said.

A Utah court records check shows Swasey has previous assault charges and at least one domestic violence conviction.