Man booked into Weber County jail after alleged attempt to ‘cheat’ on urine test

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was jailed after an alleged attempt to cheat on a urine test required as part of his probation.

Christian Michael Martinez was arrested Jan. 10 after an Adult Probation and Parole Ogden officer “observed Christian trying to stand at an angle where he could not observe the urinalysis,” says an affidavit filed in the arrest of Martinez.

The agent “then observed Christian holding a bottle squeezing pee into the urinalysis cup.

“Christian was instructed to give the bottle to (the agent), which he did. Attached to the bottle was a heat pack, similar to Hot Hands, to get the pee warm. Christian had admitted that he would be positive for marijuana and so he was trying to use this to beat the urinalysis.”

Martinez had tested positive the week prior for cocaine and marijuana, his affidavit says.

“Christian was placed into handcuffs, which were double locked. Christian was then transported to the Weber County Jail without incident.”

He was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.