Man crashes while hang gliding over Bountiful ‘B’

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, June 12, 2020 (GephardtDaily) — A man who was hang gliding Friday afternoon over Bountiful sustained a possible broken leg when he crashed on the mountain.

South Davis Metro Fire Chief Jeff Bassett told Gephardt Daily that units were dispatched at 5:03 p.m. to where the man had crashed, “near the Bountiful B, 300 yards up the mountain.”

The adult male complained of leg pain and may have broken his leg, but he was transported in good condition to an area hospital, Bassett said about an hour after the accident.