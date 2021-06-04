Man in critical condition after shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police detectives are investigating a shooting that sent the male victim to the hospital in critical condition Thursday night.

The shooting took place just before midnight in the area of 641 N. Evergreen Way, Ogden Police Lt. Cameron Stiver told Gephardt Daily.

Officers responded to a report of a 33-year-old man lying on the grass with a gunshot wound to his torso and arm, Stiver said.

The victim, who was bleeding profusely, was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital, where he has undergone surgery and is listed in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time, Lt. Stiver said.

