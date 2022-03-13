Man jailed for DUI after vehicle-pedestrian collision with serious injuries in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, March 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Weber County Jail after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in North Ogden on Saturday.

Robert Earl Hyde, 44, faces charges of:

Two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation, a third-degree felony

Operating vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor

Unsafe Lane Travel — Signal, an infraction

“The involved pedestrians sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital,” says Hyde’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the North Ogden Police Department.

“During the course of the investigation into the crash, it was determined the odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from the driver, identified by Utah drivers license as Robert Hyde. Robert was determined to be the driver by self-admittance.”

Hyde was transported to the police station, and underwent a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, the statement says. After testing, Hyde was arrested for DUI with serious bodily injuries.

Hyde provided a breathe and drug sample for testing, the statement says.

“The breath sample indicated a positive indication for alcohol with a BrAC of .284.”

In Utah, a blood alcohol level of .05 is legally intoxicated.