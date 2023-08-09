Man sentenced for 2020 murder of girlfriend, attempted murder of SLCPD officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah 3rd District Court judge has sentenced Michael Tyson Nance for the 2020 murder of girlfriend Natalie Thurber and for the attempted murder of a responding Salt Lake City Police officer.

Nance pleaded guilty on May 9 of this year to first-degree felony aggravated murder, first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder, and first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury.

The Court ordered the sentences to run consecutively, according to a news release issued by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office. The total term ordered was 35 years to life in prison.

On Feb. 10, 2020, Thurber and Nance were arguing, and Thurber attempted to leave the residence, the DA’s statement says.

“Mr. Nance stood in front of the exit and threatened her with a knife. Ms. Thurber called 911 and left the line open. She also managed to text a friend to call 911,” the statement says.

“An officer arrived at the home and saw Mr. Nance strangling Ms. Thurber. The officer announced himself and Mr. Nance let go of Ms. Thurber. However, as the officer turned to speak into his radio, he heard Mr. Nance fatally shoot Ms. Thurber.

Natalie Thurber Photo <a href=httpswwwnelsonmortuarycomobituariesnatalie thurber title=>Obituary<a>

“Mr. Nance admitted that he then started firing his gun at police to kill one of the officers. During the gunfire, a bullet fired by Mr. Nance struck one officer in the leg, causing serious bodily injury.”

During the sentencing, Nance addressed the victim’s family and apologized for his actions. Both the victim’s mother and sister spoke about forgiveness for the defendant.

“Our office continues to mourn the death of Natalie Thurber,” DA Sim Gill said in the released statement. “This was one of the most violent and callous actions committed by a defendant prosecuted by our office. The next 35 years are a minimum to the punishment his conduct deserves.”

Gill also acknowledged the work of lead prosecutors Josh Graves and Chris Alberico and their staffs.

“We also want to commend the efforts of the responding officers who risked their lives attempting to come to the aid of Ms. Thurber.”