Man’s body found in Jordan River in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man’s body was found in the Jordan River in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

Salt Lake City police officials said a passerby saw the body in the river in the area of 1300 W. North Temple and officers were called to the scene at approximately 11 a.m.

The body has now been transported to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

The age and identity of the man has not yet been released.

