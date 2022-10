GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Garfield County man reported missing has been found.

Brian Johnson, 69, had last been seen Oct. 10 in Panguitch.

The happy update was posted at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday by theĀ Garfield County Sheriff‘s Office.

“Brian was located and OK. We would like to thank everyone who shared our post and helped us look for Brian.

“We are glad everything turned out OK.”