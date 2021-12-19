Missing Snow College student Madelyn Allen found alive

EPHRAIM, Utah, Dec. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Missing Snow College student Madelyn Allen has been found alive, according to an announcement on the college’s Facebook page.

The original post was made at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, with the following post minutes later:

“Madelyn Allen has been found! She is safe and in the care of the authorities.

“We cannot express enough gratitude to the incredible law enforcement effort.

“And we are eternally grateful to each of you, for your prayers, your love and your support.

“Thank you!”

Allen, 19, had last been seen on surveillance video as she left her residence in Snow Hall in Ephraim at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13.

At a Thursday Snow College press conference, Madelyn’s family members made an emotional plea, one they hoped would lead to her safe return.

Snow College Police Chief Derek Walk said law enforcement agencies, including the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, along with state investigators, and the FBI were assisting in the case.

Gephardt Daily will share more information on this developing case as details are released.