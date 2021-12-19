Police seek ‘person of interest’ in fatal shooting at South Salt Lake strip club

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Dec. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department is seeking a person of interest in a fatal shooting early Saturday morning at the Southern X-posure strip club.

According to South Salt Lake Police public information officer Danielle Croyle, officers responded to a shots fired call at 3420 South State Street around 12:11 a.m.

When first responders arrived they found a gravely wounded male in his mid-20s, Croyle said.

The victim was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray where he died of his injuries.

Saturday night, SSLPD released a store surveillance photo of someone they have identified as a person of interest in the shooting, described as “a male in his mid-twenties, approximately 6 feet tall, with short hair.”

Police also released a photo of a gold, 2007 BMW SUV, license plate U822UE, which investigators believe was involved in the shooting and is registered to an address in Murray.

“We are asking the public’s assistance in helping locate or identify the male person of interest or the vehicle,” the SSLPD statement said.

“If you are able to identify or share the location of the person of interest, you are encouraged to call police at 801-840-4000.

“For safety concerns, do not approach the vehicle or the person of interest.”