Mistaken crash sighting near Draper flight park had responders going out on a limb

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper first-responders were ready to roll Sunday evening after they were notified of a hang-glider crash in the area of 15035 South near the flight park.

According to scanner traffic, just before 7 p.m., a witness reported that a hang glider had struck the mountain about 100 feet up.

Sgt. Elkins, with the Draper Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that the Utah Highway Patrol helicopter was already called to assist when officials realized something didn’t sound right.

Apparently, someone had observed flashing lights as what they thought was a “glider” hit the side of the mountain.

“We figured out what the red, blue and orange lights were,” Elkins said. “Someone had decorated a tree for Christmas. It must have been strung with solar lights, and they were flashing on and off.”

He said there are a lot of “scrub bushes and trees” on the side of the hill, and this one had been decorated at some point before it toppled down the mountain, flashing lights and all.

“The helicopter was ready to go and everything,” Elkins said. Then laughing, he said, “Unfortunately, the tree did not survive the fall. We’re hoping that’s Draper’s big story for the night.”