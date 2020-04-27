Moab state liquor store will reopen Wednesday after employee tested positive for COVID-19

MOAB, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah State Liquor Store in Moab will reopen Wednesday at noon after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“The employee was tested Monday April 20 and results received Thursday evening,” a statement from the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said.

“The employee has not been in the store following the Monday test. All employees of the store have voluntarily been tested for the coronavirus and have now been instructed to self-isolate.”

A statement from the DABC Monday said: “After discussion with the staff of the Utah state liquor store in Moab and with the Southeast Utah Health Department, we will be reopening noon Wednesday, April 29. All employees tested negative for COVID and have had no symptoms, aside from the original employee, who became infected through contact with family and is currently quarantined. ”

All store employees will be wearing gloves and masks at all times.

The store was completely sanitized and disinfected by an independent company Saturday, the statement said.