Motorcyclist dead after collision with 2 vehicles in Roy

ROY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with two other vehicles in Roy.

At about 10 p.m., a Roy Police Police officer noticed the man riding erratically on southbound 1900 West, Roy City Police spokesman Stuart Hacksworth told Gephardt Daily.

“At about 5400 South, the officer turned to initiate a traffic stop on the motorcycle that was still traveling excessive speeds, Hacksworth said.

“The officer turned south to try to catch up with the motorcycle. But because the motorcycle was traveling at such high rate of speed, he lost sight of it.”

The officer then saw and heard a collision ahead, at 1900 West and 6000 South, Hacksworth said.

“He rolled up on it and found out that the motorcycle he had observed was involved in that crash, and that motorcycle rider did sustain fatal injuries.”

The occupants of the two other vehicles were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Hacksworth said.

Besides giving the victim’s age, Hacksworth would only say the victim was White. No name has been released pending family notification.

Because the officer attempted to pursue the motorcycle before it crashed, an investigator was called in from the Officer Involved Critical Incident team.

“Upon review of the video, they determined the pursuit did not fall under the protocol,” Hacksworth said, adding the motorcyclist was so far ahead, “we’re not even sure if the motorcyclists knew that the officer had turned to initiate a traffic stop.

“The officer did not initiate with lights. And he (the rider) was already traveling at excessive speeds prior to the officer observing him and turning around.

“At this point, they have not initiated the officer-involved critical incident protocol. Speaking with the officer, they advised it was not needed because of the circumstances.”