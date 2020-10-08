Multi-vehicle accident in Park City sends injured to hospital

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: Park City Fire Department

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A multi-vehicle accident in Park City Wednesday night sent multiple victims to the hospital and left tangled piles of metal wreckage, but caused no fatalities.

Heavy rescue and multiple engines responded to the scene, on Round Valley Drive near State Route 248, at 5:28 p.m.

“A concrete pumper truck and multiple cars were involved,” a statement from the Park City Fire Department says.

“Patients were treated and transported. There were no  fatalities in this accident.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they become available.

