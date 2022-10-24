Multiple agencies respond to call of fight, possible shots fired in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers from multiple agencies responded to reports of a fight with possible shots fired early Sunday morning in Hooper.

The call came in at 2:43 a.m., according to a report by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office.

“Upon arrival, deputies observed several people fleeing the area,” the WCSO statement says. “Several individuals were detained while an investigation was conducted and several spent firearm casings were found in the roadway.

“The involved parties are not cooperating with investigating deputies.”

Deputies deployed a drone to search for victims or suspects, but none were located, the statement says.

“Through the investigation, it appears the suspects fired the rounds into the air. There were no injuries reported at the scene and no property damage was found. Upon initial investigation this appears to be an incident between party goers and there appears to be no outstanding danger to the public.”

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the area of 4800 South and 5100 West with surveillance cameras to check their footage from 2:30 am to 3:30 am and call to report any suspicious activity or video footage of the incident to Deputy Creamer at 801-395-8221.

The department said anyone who would like to be notified of incidents in their neighborhood can register their number with CodeRed.