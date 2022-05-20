Multiple departments fight 2-alarm structure fire in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, May 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Springville Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire with flames showing at 11:12 a.m. Friday.

Within minutes, crews arrived at the single-family home in the area of 268 W. 850 North and initiated a fire attack, the department said in a news release.

A second alarm was immediately requested to fight the blaze and get it contained.

Departments from Mapleton, Spanish Fork, and Provo responded and assisted in extinguishing the fire.

“Damage from the fire was contained to the lower level of the home with possible smoke damage to the rest of the home,” the news release states. “The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes.”

No one was in the home at the time. Neighboring homes were not damaged and did not need to be evacuated.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

There were no injuries to any firefighters, the release said.