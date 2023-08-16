Murray PD posts pics of strong-arm robbery suspects

MURRAY, Utah Aug. 16, 2023(Gephardt Daily) — Police seek two suspects in what was likely a shoplifting offense that turned into a felony.

“Murray Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a departmental press release posted Tuesday night.

“They are suspect in a retail theft that occurred at Nordstom that ultimately turned into a strong-arm robbery, as they punched the loss prevention officer as they were leaving the store.