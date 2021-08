MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are searching for a male in connection with a lewdness case.

“Detectives are attempting to identify the male in this photo as a possible suspect in a lewdness that occurred at the Murray City Library,” said a Facebook post from Murray City PD.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Mehrer at 801-290-4130.