MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 4 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help identifying home burglars caught on camera.

“Murray detectives are attempting to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a 4:40 p.m. Friday post on social media.

“They are suspects in a burglary where they caused damage to the apartment as well as stole laptops and tablets.

“Please contact Detective Hoyne at 801-264-2673 and reference case MR22-37020. Thank you.”