Nephi man critically injured after being launched into field where vehicle caught fire

UTAH COUNTY, April 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Nephi man suffered critical injuries early Friday morning when he missed a turn at a high rate of speed and was literally launched into a field where the vehicle caught fire.

He was still able to exit the burning car, according to Utah County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The incident occurred at 1:50 a.m. when the 29-year-old was westbound on 6400 South and missed a turn at 4800 West.

After treatment at the scene, he was flown by a Life Flight helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital. Spanish Fork Fire & Ambulance team members also treated the driver.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County sheriff’s spokesman, said the car was likely airborne for 30 feet after breaking through the cement barriers, coming to rest 150 feet into the field after rolling over.

“The physics of breaking two of those jersey barriers has to be amazing,” he said. “He had to be going at least 80 mph.”

The crash took place in the area of 6400 South west of Spanish Fork where the posted speed limit is 35 mph and 40 mph at different stretches of the road.

There is no specific evidence yet the driver, alone in the vehicle, was impaired, but an investigation is continuing.

“He said his friend died yesterday and he was out just wanting time to think … and obviously wasn’t paying attention,” Cannon said.