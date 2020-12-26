New monolith appears not in Utah desert, but as California ‘dessert’

Someone’s outright taking bites out of it now pic.twitter.com/z011XdPAoU — James Bradbury (@jekbradbury) December 25, 2020



SAN FRANCISCO, California, Dec. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new and mysterious monolith has appeared, not in the Utah desert, but more than 700 miles to the west, in San Francisco’s Corona Heights Park.

And this one is made not of steel, but of a far more festive recipe: gingerbread and what appears to be frosting.

In fact, while videographer James Bradbury was at the site, one curious visitor was noshing on the 8- to 10-foot monument.

“Someone’s outright taking bites out of it now,” he wrote in a tweet accompanying the video, above.

Another Twitter user shared a word of caution:

“I saw a dog try to eat it and then do something fairly antisocial on it, so…”

“This is why we can’t have nice things,” another poster joked.

Lydia Laurenson, who visited the site, shared her photos with Gephardt Daily, but said she really couldn’t say much about the newly appeared monolith, which seems to have materialized on Christmas in the park.

Laurenson said she thought the spiced baked good might be attached to plywood backing for support, but she could not know, because she didn’t have the recipe.

So who put it there? Santa, or maybe a witch with experience in gingerbread-house baking? Hard to say.

And how long will it be there? Bradbury saw an answer, so he retweeted it:

“UPDATE: I asked General Manager Phil Ginsburg if his staff would take down the gingerbread monolith at Corona Heights Park. Ginsburg’s answer: ‘We will leave it up until the cookie crumbles.'”