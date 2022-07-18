Odyssey Dance Theatre closing after fall ‘Thriller’ tour; costume sale set for Saturday

DRAPER, Utah, July 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Odyssey Dance Theatre has announced it will be closing its doors this fall after one final touring production of “Thriller.”

The company is planning a costume and prop sale to run this Saturday at its studio, in Draper. Costumes from numerous shows, excluding those still needed for “Thriller,” will be on sale.

“After a 28-year mission of providing a space for talented dancers to stay in their home state of Utah and perform, as well as attracting talent from all over the world to Utah, Odyssey founder and artistic director Derryl Yeager and his wife, costume designer/costume production director Cheryl Yeager, will be onto the next ‘mission’ in their lives, serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,” a company news release says.

“Thriller is the crowd favorite and what has become a tradition for many, each and every Halloween.”

The costume sale, to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, July 23, at COPA/Odyssey Studios, 352 W. 12300 South, Draper, suite 400 (in the back).

The sale will be “huge,” the statement says.

“All costumes are dance friendly and stage ready at great ‘closing their doors’ prices! Plus, racks and racks of random treasures, props and show pieces the Company has collected over the last 28 years of performances.”

To ask about a merchandise preview, email [email protected]