Officials: Deuel Creek Fire 100% contained ‘thanks to our firefighters’

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Deuel Creek Fire is now 100% contained, according to a statement issued by Utah Fire info at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, “thanks to the hard work of our firefighters.”

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had been described as 129 acres and 76% contained. The cause was still under investigation, an earlier statement said.

“Fire investigators are still working on determining a specific cause,” says a statement released about the fire.

“They are asking the public for any information, witnesses, or footage of the Deuel Creek area on the evening of July 3. Please contact the Centerville Police Department with any information: 801-292-8441.”

On Wednesday, 85 personnel were assigned to the fire, as were one helicopter, one fire engine, two crews and one squad of eight firefighters. The fire was fueled by grass and oak brush.

Wednesday afternoon, Utah Fire Info’s page shared a brief video of Idaho City Hotshots building a fire line. See the video below.