Officials ID man killed in Kearns auto-pedestrian crash

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File photo: Gephardt Daily

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Kearns on Wednesday night.

“The name of the pedestrian killed in yesterday’s accident in Kearns is Domingo Quirino-Miguel, age 46, of Kearns,” said a Thursday morning tweet from Unified Police Department. “Our condolences to his family.”

The crash occurred in the area of 5400 S. 5000 West just before 7 p.m., according to UPD officials.

The man was crossing 5400 South, not in a crosswalk, and was walking in a dimly lit area.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police; it does not appear the driver was impaired.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.

