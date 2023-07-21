Ogden man, 31, faces federal charges in February fentanyl overdose death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old Ogden man faces federal charges following a fentanyl overdose death at his home in February.

Spencer Massengale has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing and attempting to distribute fentanyl that resulted in a person’s death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah.

A roommate found the victim unconscious on the couch of Massengale’s home in February, according to court documents. When Massengale returned home, neither he nor the roommate called 911 until his stash of fentanyl pills had been hidden, the documents state.

Police later discovered approximately 330 pills containing fentanyl at Massengale’s home. In addition, evidence on the man’s cellphone indicates the same victim suffered a near-fatal overdose one week prior to their death.

Massengale was arraigned on the indictment July 14. His detention hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse.

The case is being investigated by the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force and prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys.

