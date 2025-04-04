Ogden PD: Armed robbery suspect fatally shot, officer injured during arrest attempt

OGDEN, Utah, April 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Police confirmed that an officer-involved critical incident turned fatal early Friday morning when a fleeing suspect produced a gun and was fired on by members of the Ogden Metro Gang Unit Task Force.

A member of the Task Force also was shot, and was treated at a hospital and released, Ogden City Police Chief Jake Sube said at an 8 a.m. news conference at the Ogden Police Department.

Sube did not specify who shot the Task Force member, or whether the suspect fired his gun. Sube said prior to reading his prepared statement he would not be taking questions.

“Just after 2 a.m. this morning, members of the Ogden Metro Gang Task Force were involved in an officer-involved shooting at a Motel 6 located at 1206 W. 21st St.” in West Haven.

The Ogden Metro Gang Unit is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of officers from multiple jurisdictions, and it provides services to all of Weber County, Sube said. The incident occurred during an operation “to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that took place three days earlier, During which an individual was robbed at gunpoint.

“The suspect is a known white supremacist gang member with an extensive criminal history,” Sube said. “Today, as officers approached the suspect, he fled on foot. During a brief foot pursuit, the suspect produced a firearm in response, two members of the Gang Task Force discharged their weapon striking the suspect. He sustained fatal injuries and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

“One Ogden Gang Task Force officer sustained a gunshot wound to the lower leg during the incident. While the injury is significant, thankfully, it is non life threatening, and the officer has been released from the hospital.”

The identity of the man fatally shot is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Sube said. The Weber County Attorney’s Officer Involved Critical Incident Team will conduct an independent investigation. And the two officers who fired their guns will be placed on administrative leave, in keeping with OICI protocol.

“This is a routine measure meant to protect the integrity of the investigation and support the well-being of officers involved following the traumatic event like this,” Sube said.

“On behalf of the Ogden Police Department and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, we stand in support of our officers. They operate in difficult and dangerous such circumstances and consistently put themselves in harm’s way to protect our community, to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

“We will not be taking questions at this time, but additional information will be released as it becomes available and as we work with the Weber County attorney’s investigations team, we don’t want to release anything too early.”

Sube said the OCPD “will provide some additional facts in the coming days.”