Olivia Rodrigo to make Orem tour stop in April

OREM, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Olivia Rodrigo will be making a tour stop in Orem in April 2022.

The Sour Tour begins on April 2, 2022 in San Francisco, California and ends on July 7, 2022 in London, England. Rodrigo will be touring with special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.

Rodrigo will be playing the UCCU Center at 800 W. University Parkway in Orem on April 9.

The singer shot to fame in 2021 with the song “Driver’s License” and followed the hit up with “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U.” Rodrigo has earned seven Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year for “Sour,” and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Driver’s License”.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 10.