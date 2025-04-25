Operation Hive Strike leads to 15 child sexual exploitation arrests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has completed a four-day operation coordinated through 31 law enforcement agencies that netted 15 arrests.

“The Utah Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed Operation Hive Strike between April 14 – 17, 2025,” ICAC announced online Thursday. “The purpose of this operation was to locate and apprehend those who were actively using the internet to sexually exploit children.”

The 15 arrestees face misdemeanor and felony charges for alleged downloading and distributing child porn as well as arranging online to meet with children for sexual activity, said the multi-jurisdictional agency spearheaded by the Utah Attorney Generals Office.

“Task force agents conducted undercover chat investigations on various social media platforms to find offenders who sought to meet children in-person for sexual activity,” ICAC said, describing the work of agents meeting predators by posing online as children.

The arrests were made in Davis, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah and Weber counties and ten residential search warrants were involved. A total of 80 ICAC agents from the multiple participating federal, state and local entities were deployed.

The ICAC press release listed the agencies involved: American Fork Police Department, two state Adult Probation and Parole regional offices, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the police departments of Farmington, Grantsville, Lehi, Park City; the Regional Computer Forensics Lab; police from Riverton, Sandy, South Salt Lake and Taylorsville; the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, and Woods Cross police.

Also: Bluffdale, Cottonwood Heights, and Draper police; Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations; police from Orem, Provo, Riverdale and Salt Lake City; Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Diplomatic Security Service, Utah Attorney General’s Office, and West Jordan police.