Man in custody after exchange of gunfire with Orem police officers

OREM, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man has been taken into custody after officers responded to calls regarding shots fired inside a house, and gunfire was later exchanged between officers and the suspect.

Since one or more officers fired bullets, the Officer Involved Critical Incident protocol has been put into effect, and any officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave.

Orem police are being tight-lipped about the number of officers involved and the nature and and extent of injuries suffered by the suspect.

Orem police were called to the scene, a house near the area of 400 South and 700 East, at about 4:10 a.m. Thursday with reports of “a possible family fight,” says a statement Thursday afternoon released by the Orem Police Department. “It was also reported a male at the home had discharged a gun at the home.

“When officers arrived they made verbal contact with the male, who was in a basement apartment, and the family was able to safely exit the home and were taken to a safe location.”

Negotiations with the man were underway when, “he stepped out of the home with a gun and exchanged gunfire with officers on scene several times.”

The suspect retreated into the house.

“After several hours of negotiations, the suspect came out of the home and was taken into custody,” the Orem Police statement says. “He was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries he received.”

“The Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team was called out, and they will handle the investigation into the incident,” the Orem Police statement says. “This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released at a later date.”

Asked about the nature and severity of the suspect’s injuries, an Orem police official declined to provide that information, saying the OICI team is handling the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.