Utah AG: ‘Serial sexual predator,’ 21, learns sentence in Box Elder County case

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday in Box Elder County to a maximum of life in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple first-degree felony sexual assaults.

Braydon Michael Brailsford, 21, had pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, which happened in 2020. He also pleaded guilty to one count of sodomy, which happened in 2021.

A statement from the Utah Attorney General’s Office — which describes Brailsford a serial sexual predator — says he was sentenced in Brigham City’s 1st District Court to five years to life on each count.

The judge ordered the prison terms to run consecutively, which means Brailsford has effectively been sentenced to 20 years to life.

“As admitted in his plea, the defendant engaged in repeated, aggressive, and predatory sexual offenses across Northern Utah,” says a statement issued by the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

“The defendant utilized social media to meet and then sexually assault 12 separate women between 2016 and 2021,” the AG’s statement says.

As part of the plea deal, nearly a dozen additional first- and second-degree felony charges were dismissed without prejudice.

Cache County case

Brailsford is currently awaiting a sentence on an additional case prosecuted by the Cache County Attorney’s Office. In that case, he pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor, a second-degree felony.

As part of the Cache County plea deal, four additional felony charges were dismissed without prejudice.

Brailsford’s sentencing in Cache County is scheduled for Oct. 3.