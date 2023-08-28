Orem police book adults, juveniles into custody after apparent apartment garage shootout

OREM, Utah, Aug. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — At least three adults were booked into the Utah County Jail and multiple juveniles were taken to a youth detention center after a shots fired call Saturday at Orem’s Midtown 360 apartments.

Orem police provided new details Monday about the incident they were called to at 1:13 a.m. Saturday to the complex, at 360 S. State. Officers secured the scene, but did not initially find victims, the statement says, adding evidence was seen of a shooting, and the area was secured.

Soon after, police were alerted to shooting victims at area hospitals.

“Two of the suspects, 19-year-old Quinn Lopez and a juvenile were taken to two separate area hospitals and left,” the news release says.

Arrest documents for Quinn Lopez say he was treated at Timpanogos Hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. Arrested documents for Daniel Triste, later taken into custody, say the juvenile was taken to Utah Valley Hospital after being shot in the back.

“Both had minor injuries and were treated and released,” the OPD news release continues. “A third victim, also a juvenile, was found to have gone into a hospital in the Salt Lake area.

“An investigation was conducted and it was found two other persons, 23-year-old Daniel Triste and 20-year-old Andres Lopez, were possibly still in an apartment at the complex.”

After a few attempts to get Andres Lopez to leave the apartment, he came out and was taken into custody and booked into jail.

“After several hours of trying to get the occupants of the home to exit, the Orem/Provo Metro SWAT Team breached the door and made contact with several more people in the home who exited without incident,” the Orem police statement says.

“Daniel Triste eventually exited the apartment and was found to have injuries, he was treated and booked in the Utah County Jail.”

Jail documents for Quinn Lopez say video surveillance from the apartment complex shows that he and another male were walking in the basement garage of the complex, and three other people were walking behind them.

“Quinn Lopez is observed turning to face these three other subjects then he ducks down, and while running, removes a pistol from his waistband. Quinn Lopez and the other male subject get behind a concrete pillar and are briefly out of sight. They both then come back into camera range and are observed shooting and or pointing their guns to their right before fleeing the area.

“It was later reported that in this area to the right was an elevator and that this elevator was occupied by two other people. It was later reported that these two other people suffered injuries as a result of gunfire.”

Post Miranda, Quinn Lopez “admitted to arriving at the apartment complex with the intent of going to a party,” his charging documents say. He admitted to bringing a gun with him, a Springfield ‘HellCat,’ 9 mm pistol with hollow point ammunition.

“Quinn Lopez stated that he did fire this pistol three to four times at the subjects in or by the elevator. Quinn Lopez stated this was out of self-defense. He further stated that he knew he should not be carrying a gun and that he bought it during a ‘private purchase.'”

Booking documents for Triste say officers searching the building found blood in the elevator and at the door of an apartment. A male and female started to exit the apartment, but went back in after seeing police, Triste’s affidavit says.

When Triste was ultimately interviewed, he was found to have a gunshot wound to the left hand/finger area, his affidavit says. He was treated and taken to the police station for an interview.

Post Miranda, “Triste told officers he was at the apartment complex to celebrate a birthday of his friend. He said there was several people consuming alcohol and playing beer pong.”

Triste said his friend left the apartment to get more beer, and he went along.

“Once they exited the apartment complex door into the parking garage breezeway they were met by several people shooting at them. Triste said he ran back into the apartment complex and into the elevator to avoid being shot, but he was shot in the finger on his left hand and a bullet grazed his right side of his forehead.

“Triste was asked if he had a gun with him and he said he did and he pulled it out and shot several rounds towards the other people shooting at him. Triste shot several times and was unaware how many times. Triste said he did not know the people shooting at him, nor was it gang related.”

“Daniel Triste admitted to pulling a gun out and shooting in the direction towards the other two males shooting as well. These two males were injured due to Triste shooting at them.”

Triste and Quinn Lopez were booked into the Utah County jail for investigation of discharge of a firearm in the direction of a person, a second-degree felony. Each man’s bail was set at $10,000.

Andres Lopez was booked for investigation of possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor; and consuming and allowing alcohol to be consumed by any person on premises, a class B misdemeanor.

Information on juveniles booked into the Slate Canyon Detention Center is restricted due to the age of the subjects.

