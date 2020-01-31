Pedestrian critically injured in State Street hit-and-run accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing State Street Thursday night is fighting for his life at Intermountain Medical Canter in Murray.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia told Gephardt Daily the man was crossing the street near 1790 South about 10:17 p.m. when he was hit by a white southbound Nissan hatchback.

Valencia said security cameras captured images of the Nissan in the O.C. Tanner parking lot shortly after the accident. The cameras reportedly showed significant damage to the car’s left front bumper.

Police say the hit-and-run victim was in extremely critical condition and not expected to survive.

Crash investigators where on site in an attempt to reconstruct the accident scene.

The southbound lanes of State Street were expected to remain closed for a couple of hours.