Pedestrian struck, killed in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, March 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Murray.

The accident happened at about 9:35 p.m.in the area of 5043 S. State St., which is just south of the Murray City Police Station.

“A 44-year-old male was crossing the street when he was struck by a northbound vehicle,” says a statement issued by Murray City Police Department.

“The driver of the vehicle reported the accident and remained on scene, Murray PD said.

The male was pronounced dead at the hospital. The accident is still under investigation.”