Provo police seek info about attempted ATM theft, truck with engine running abandoned at crime scene

PROVO, Utah, March 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Provo Police Department is looking for clues surrounding the attempted theft of an ATM early Thursday morning.

According to Provo PD, police were called to the Capital Community Bank at 3280 N. University Ave. about 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they discovered a heavily damaged ATM with a chain wrapped around it, a statement from the Provo Police Department said.

Next to it, was a pickup truck, with the engine still running.

“This case is still under investigation. If you have any information about the involved person(s), please contact Detective Campbell at [email protected],” Provo PD said.