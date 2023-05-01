Person hit, killed by TRAX train

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after being hit by a TRAX train in South Salt Lake late Monday morning.

Carl Arky, Utah Transit Authority spokesman, said the person’s behavior was consistent with a suicide.

Arky said the person trespassed on UTA land a little south of Mill Creek Station, which is near 200 West and 3300 South. The person was not at a crossing or a station, Arky said. No additional details, such as the victim’s name or gender, have been released.

Arky said no one on the train was injured.

People who are having suicidal thoughts are urged to call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.