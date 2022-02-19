Police: 99-year-old driver struck, killed in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 99-year-old woman died Saturday morning when her car was hit by a pickup truck as she left a private driveway in West Jordan.

Officer Sam Winkler, WJPD, told Gephardt Daily that police were called to the scene of the accident at about 9200 S. Redwood Road.at about 10 a.m.

“A silver Cadillac passenger car turned out onto Redwood Road in front of a northbound Ford pickup truck,” Winkler said.

“The pickup truck was unable to stop in time, and struck the driver’s door of the Cadillac passenger car. The driver of the Cadillac, a 99-year-old female from West Jordan, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The driver of the pickup truck and her passenger were not injured, Winkler said.

Winkler said that investigators would be on scene for at least a couple more hours “to determine what happened with the crash.

“Right now we do not believe speed or impairment are a factor in this, but that is still something that they will look into,” he said.

Redwood Road is closed between 9000 South and 9400 South in both directions. For updates, check the UDOT traffic website.

“Please exercise extra caution when exiting a driveway onto any main road,” Winker said. “Vehicles may look to be further away than they actually are.”

The woman’s identity will not be released before her next of kin can be notified, Winkler said.