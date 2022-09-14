Update: Police locate teen in suspected Grantsville kidnapping

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped Saturday night in Grantsville has been located, police said.

The girl, named Alexia, was found and returned to family Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Grantsville City Police Department.

The teen had been missing since 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Grantsville police first posted about Alexia’s disappearance Sunday, calling the teen a missing person. On Tuesday, police said the case was considered a kidnapping.