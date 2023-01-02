Police: Driver used meth prior to fatal hit-and-run crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was driving under the influence of methamphetamine during a series of hit-and-run crashes that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition Saturday night.

West Valley City police say Jaden Eckes, 22, admitted to using meth prior to hitting two pedestrians and causing crashes involving six other vehicles at two intersections on Redwood Road.

Eckes also had meth on him when he was arrested by Taylorsville police after fleeing on foot from the scene of multiple crashes at 4100 South and Redwood Road, according to a probable cause statement filed Sunday in 3rd District Court.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a hit-and-run crash on Redwood Road near 3100 South, the affidavit states. Police say Eckes was driving a gray Dodge truck that had been reported stolen in Herriman.

While responding to the first crash, officers were alerted to the same vehicle running a red light, hitting two pedestrians and causing a series of crashes at the intersection of Redwood Road and 4100 South, West Valley City police said.

“Nearby officers observed the driver of the Dodge exit the truck and flee on foot. Officers gave brief chase and took the suspect into custody,” according to the probable cause statement.

One of the two pedestrians hit, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was injured and transported by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. The extent of the second pedestrian’s injuries was not disclosed.

A woman who had been driving one of the vehicles involved in crashes at 4100 South “was transported to IMC in critical condition and is not expected to survive,” the affidavit states.

Another driver was transported to an area hospital with a possible broken wrist, police said.

Following his arrest, Eckes admitted to stealing the truck and told police he was worried he had been hit “by an unmarked police vehicle attempting to pit him,” so he fled from the crash at 3100 South and headed south on Redwood Road, according to the probable cause statement.

“[Eckes] stated he went through the red light [at 4100 South], where he struck a pedestrian and another vehicle,” the statement continues. “[Eckes] stated he did not remember anything after that. [Eckes] stated he smoked methamphetamine earlier in the evening and was still feeling the effects.”

Eckes was arrested for investigation of:

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony

Theft of an operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Two counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony

Failure to remain at an accident involving death, a third-degree felony

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Accident involving property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to obey traffic control devices, an infraction

He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.