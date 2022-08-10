Police issue Amber Alert for child in American Fork/Cedar Hills area

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued involving a child in the American Fork/Cedar Hills area, the Utah Department of Public Safety tweeted Tuesday night.

The tweet indicates a child’s life is in danger. Police say the suspect is Danny Sihalath, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a red Acura TSX SE in connection with the Amber Alert. Anyone with information about Sihalath’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-822-2969 or dial 911.

No other details were immediately available.

