Police: Man used counterfeit U.S. passports to fraudulently withdraw $17K at Sandy credit unions

SANDY, Utah, April 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are attempting to identify a man who used counterfeit U.S. passports to fraudulently withdraw more than $17,000 from Sandy credit unions.

On March 21, the man used a counterfeit passport to withdraw $7,000 from a Deseret First Credit Union branch, the Sandy City Police Department stated in a Facebook post Friday. He later went to a UFirst Credit Union branch and withdrew about $10,300 from three other accounts.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Sandy City Police Department tip line at 801-568-INFO and reference case SY23-15528.