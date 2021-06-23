Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in Murray

Click here for an updated article.

MURRAY, Utah, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening in Murray.

The scene is the Villas at Vine, an apartment complex located at 811 E. Vine. The Officer Involved Critical Incident reportedly happened sometime after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers from multiple agencies including the Murray Police Department and the Unified Fire Department are on the scene.

Another outside agency will be brought in for the investigation, in keeping with OICI protocol.

Details of exactly what happened and any resulting injuries or deaths have not yet been released.