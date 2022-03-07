Police seek suspects in Roy daycare burglaries

ROY, Utah, March 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City Police have released photos of suspects in a pair of odd burglaries.
Officers are left to a grapple with the puzzle: Who breaks into a daycare center?
“That is a very good question,” said Detective Josh Taylor, Roy City PD public information officer. “I don’t understand it. Hopefully we can figure that out.”
The burglaries occurred last month and a week ago, with with the photos from security cameras released Friday. It is believed it’s the work of two individuals, with some possibility of a sole suspect.
In the first photo, a safe was taken, which only contained paper work and some candy bars. In the second nothing, of real value was taken, but an estimated $1,000 in damage was inflicted on furnishings, chiefly cabinet doors.
No money was take in either incident, Taylor said.
“It’s not clear what they were after.” The break-ins came after hours when the businesses were closed and no one was on the premises. Anyone with information or who may recognize the images is asked to contact Det. Burton at 801-774-1073 or by email at [email protected].