Police seek suspects in Roy daycare burglaries

ROY, Utah, March 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City Police have released photos of suspects in a pair of odd burglaries.

Officers are left to a grapple with the puzzle: Who breaks into a daycare center?

“That is a very good question,” said Detective Josh Taylor, Roy City PD public information officer. “I don’t understand it. Hopefully we can figure that out.”

The burglaries occurred last month and a week ago, with with the photos from security cameras released Friday. It is believed it’s the work of two individuals, with some possibility of a sole suspect.

In the first photo, a safe was taken, which only contained paper work and some candy bars. In the second nothing, of real value was taken, but an estimated $1,000 in damage was inflicted on furnishings, chiefly cabinet doors.

No money was take in either incident, Taylor said.