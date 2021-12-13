Provo man found safe after Silver Alert issued

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued for a Provo man has been canceled.

John Michael Hayden, 76, has been found.

“John was located in Salt Lake City and is safe,” says a Facebook post from the Provo Police Department. “Thank you for all your help!”

The original Provo Police post said Hayden had last been seen Thursday in Salt Lake City. Hayden was found Saturday.

“He was to return on a bus to his assisted living center in Provo, but never arrived,” said the original post, which noted concerns because of Hayden’s dementia and other medical issues.