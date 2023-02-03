Residential burglary puts 5 St. George schools in secure status

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is in custody and police are searching for another man involved in a residential burglary Friday morning that led five St. George schools to lock their doors.

Officers responded about 10:30 a.m. to reports of a burglary at a home near 2800 East and 1800 South, the St. George Police Department stated on social media.

Dispatchers received a 911 text message from 14-year-old girl who reported two people possibly inside the home, police said.

“One suspect has been taken into custody. The second suspect is described as wearing a gray sweatshirt, a lime green face mask, and a black fanny pack. The male is possibly Hispanic,” the post states.

The search resulted in five schools going into secure status, meaning the schools’ exterior doors were locked and no entry was allowed, but classes and movement within the schools continued as normal, police said.

Sunrise Ridge Intermediate, Little Valley Elementary, Crimson View Elementary, South Mesa Elementary and George Washington Academy all went into secure status during the search, police said. All schools were released from secure status by 11:49 a.m.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted St. George police with the search.