Salt Lake City Main Library reopens Saturday after plumbing repairs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Main Library is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday following plumbing repairs that have closed the downtown branch since Jan. 19.

The Main Library at 210 E. 400 South “has been closed for several days while we finish an urgent repair to our plumbing system,” the Salt Lake City Public Library stated on social media. “Shout out to our Facilities Team, who found the issue before it could cause any damage.”

The Main Library resumes its regular hours of operation Saturday. The library is open 10 a.m. to p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.