Residents warned of water outage in some parts of Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A planned water outage is underway in some parts of Ogden on Wednesday afternoon.

The outage is between 36th Street and 42nd Street from Harrison Boulevard to Gramercy Avenue, said a Facebook post from Ogden City.

Crews are working to replace a main water line, the post said.

Water service is scheduled to resume this evening in affected areas.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while we work to upgrade aging critical infrastructure and improve water service efficiencies for our city,” the post said.

