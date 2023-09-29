Review: ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ brings dark drama to CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — CenterPoint Legacy Theatre helps launch the Halloween season, as well as contribute to the ongoing dialogue on good versus evil, with a strong production of “Jekyll and Hyde.”

The musical, with book by Leslie Bricusse and Music by Frank Wildhorn, is based on the 1886 novella “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” by Robert Louis Stevenson. It tells the story of a scientist driven to separate the good from evil in people, in hopes of eliminating madness and other diseases of the mind.

CenterPoint Legacy Theatre uses two casts, and this review is based on a performance by the Monday/Wednesday/Friday cast, in which Christian Lackman stars as Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

In the Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday cast, the title roles are played by Ben Lowell.

Christian Lackman left plays Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde in the MWF cast and Ben Lowell plays the roles in the TThS cast at CenterPointe Legacy Theatre in Jekyll and Hyde Photos by Kirsten Smith for CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Lackman gives a strong performance, capturing Jekyll’s passion and regrets, and Hyde’s anger and violence. As Hyde, Lackman never quite crossed into the range of animalistic rage, which might have provided even more contrast.

Another thing that could have added more contrast was the choice of the playwright. The script did not give Jekyll much opportunity to show love and tenderness toward fiancée Emma (Karllen Johnson in the reviewed cast). Johnson’s Emma was warm, witty and endearing, while Jekyll was socially awkward and career-obsessed before he turned emotionally abusive. Showing more of Jekyll’s softness would have added to the contrast.

Karllen Johnson plays Emma Carew the role of Emma Carew in the MWF cast of Jekyll and Hyde at CenterPointe Legacy Theatre Photo by Micah Young for CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Lackman and Johnson both brought strong singing voices to their roles, and Lackman was especially inspiring in “This is The Moment,” a show-stopping moment before a major plot development.

Jessica Knowles Andrus was a standout as Lucy, a singer and prostitute who becomes an acquaintance of Jekyll and a victim of Hyde. Andrus has a top quality voice and the acting chops to make Lucy a character the audience really cares about.

Jessica Knowles Andrus plays the role of Lucy Harris in the MWF cast of Jekyll and Hyde at CenterPointe Legacy Theatre Photo by Micah Young for CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

CenterPoint Legacy Theatre is known for high production values, and this production does not disappoint. The set design, by Josh Roberts, feature a London background of buildings in muted colors, and lacking straight lines, with windows that cast a warm glow.

High and in front of the buildings are framed screens for projections, which can add a clock or other selected images. And additional set pieces that can be rolled in come with a few tricks. Take a close look at the window used for a scene on a rainy night.

The MWF cast of Jekyll and Hyde at CenterPoint Legacy Theatre Photo by Micah Young for CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Costumes, designed by Nita Smith and Jeana Forthman, garb secondary characters in browns and grays, and set Jekyll and Emma apart in green and turquoise. All the costumes are beautiful and appropriate for their characters.

Crafting the efforts of dozens into a cohesive package are director Liz Christensen, music director David K. Martin, and choreographer Sunny Simpkins.

Due to content, this musical is probably not suitable for young children or people who are easily disturbed. The musical is dark, in lighting and in subject manner, but the talent and visuals are strong, and it’s well worth seeking.

“Jekyll and Hyde” plays at 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday matinee, through Oct. 21. For more information on the theater, show and tickets, call 801-298-1302 or visit cptutah.org.