Wounded K-9 Riko out of the hospital, back home with handler and family

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Riko, the police K-9 that was stabbed and critically wounded during an officer-involved critical incident earlier this week in Hurricane has been released from the vet clinic and is now back home with his handler.

The Hurricane Police Department posted a still photo on social media Thursday night announcing the welcomed news.

“Officer DeMille and K9 Riko made it home today safely, the post said!

Riko’s handler, Officer DeMille, wrote “The support is unreal! Riko is home and doing great. Because of Riko’s crazy determination and strength the doctors are hopeful for a full recovery. Words can’t explain how grateful I am for all of the amazing care Riko received. The VE+CC in Las Vegas were great and the @swanimalerstg saved his life Monday night.”

K9 Riko was pictured with DeMille and other K-9 handlers from throughout Washington County.

In recent days the community has struggled to deal with the incident as Riko’s condition was considered life threatening. Hurricane PD kept the public up-to-date on the K-9’s recovery, posting photos and videos of the gravely injured dog throughout the week.

“We have had many people asking if they can make donations to help with Riko’s medical costs and it took a little bit of time but we now have a link set up through the Hurricane City Recreation Department page to make a donation,” the department said.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support for Riko and our police department in general. And here is a video of the progress Riko is making from this afternoon (Wednesday).”

“Click on the Donation/Sponsorship option and you can donate there. Thank you all again!”

Riko was injured as police pursued a man who was reportedly threatening people in the Hurricane Cemetery Dec. 26, fleeing police in his vehicle which he then fled on foot after crashing into another vehicle.

The suspect entered a home followed by officers where shots were fired and the suspect killed, police said, but not before stabbing Riko in the neck.